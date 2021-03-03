Kangaroo makes its getaway in Alabama, hopping to freedom

WINFIELD, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a young kangaroo who slipped away from his keepers as he was being hauled through Alabama on its way to a new home.

Al.com reports that the 3 ½-year-old kangaroo escaped in Winfield, Alabama, on Monday afternoon. Braxton Basinger of B & H Livestock says he was taking the animal from south Mississippi to its new home in Tennessee.

Basinger says stopped at his home in Winfield and planned to keep the kangaroo there until he made the final delivery Thursday.

He says a worker let go of the kangaroo while taking it out of the trailer.