Juveniles, staff at Memphis youth facility test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 29 people at a Memphis youth facility tested positive for COVID-19 after the state department of health and national guard conducted mass testing at the facility.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 22 juveniles and seven staff members at the Memphis Center for Independence tested positive.

The tests were administered on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after four juveniles and four staff members tested positive.

DCS says only two juveniles have shown symptoms in the past 24 hours.

The juveniles, who are COVID-19 positive, are being quarantined from the others and will not return to the general program until they have been cleared by the Tennessee Department of Health.

DCS says their department and private provider Youth Opportunity Investments, who operates CSI, are working with the Tennessee and Shelby County health departments while the juveniles are being treated.

The Shelby County Health Department is providing medical staff additional guidance for caring for those who are being quarantined and cleaning the facility.