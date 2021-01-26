Juveniles robbed by man pretending to sell shoes, Shelby County deputies say

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by a man who was supposed to be selling them a pair of shoes.

Deputies said the victims agreed to meet the seller on Post Creek Cove in the Southwind area, but when they got there he pointed a gun at them and demanded everything they had.

Detectives said they were able to develop Decorian McDowell, 19, as a suspect and during a search of his home found some of the victim’s property.

McDowell was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.