Juveniles charged after four-year-old girl abducted from gas station

The gas station shortly after the child was reported missing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four juvenile suspects were charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old child inside Thursday, police said.

The juveniles — ages 15, 16 and two age 17 — were charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, theft of property, evading arrest and possession of a firearm.

According to police, officers were called to the Shell gas station in the 2900 block of Poplar Avenue Thursday afternoon and were told a 4-year-old had been kidnapped. The adult reportedly left the child and their keys inside a gray Nissan Rogue, and when they returned both were gone.

The child was safely recovered in the area of Oakdale and Avery and four suspects were detained.

Memphis Police identified the child as Samaria Becerra. A family member says Samaria and her parents are from Michigan. They were in town so that Samaria could receive treatment from St. Jude.