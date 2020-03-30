Juvenile shot in Tunica County, person of interest detained

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A girl was shot in Tunica County early Monday morning, and authorities have one person of interest detained.

The Tunics County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired in the 1100 block of Prichard Road just after 1 a.m. Monday.

A female juvenile was found shot and was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis. Her condition is currently unknown, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said one person of interest is being detained for questioning.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.