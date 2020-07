MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Southeast Memphis.

Police said it happened at the Lincoln on the Green Apartments on Championship Drive.

A man told police two people tried to rob him when he managed to get on the suspect’s guns. The victim fired shots at the suspects but appears to have struck a juvenile instead, police said. It’s unclear if the suspects were hit by gunfire.

The juvenile is expected to be okay.