Juvenile slams stolen Jeep through car dealership doors before police chase, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was taken into police custody after reportedly slamming a Jeep through the showroom doors of a car dealership in West Memphis early Tuesday morning.

An officer was in the area when he reportedly saw the juvenile drive the stolen Jeep through the doors at Bayird Dodge around 4 a.m.

The juvenile took off, leading police on a chase into Memphis and then onto I-240. He reportedly hit another vehicle at Norris Road.

The suspect was quickly taken into custody by officers with the Memphis Police Department. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was rushed to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

West Memphis police said they are working to determine if other vehicles were taken from Bayird Dodge.

