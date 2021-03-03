Juvenile accused of jumping Dyer County coach in parking lot after game against Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is in serious trouble after allegedly attacking a Dyer County coach after a game Tuesday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told WREG the incident happened after a game between Arlington High School and a school from Dyer County. A post from Arlington High showed the girl’s basketball team beat Dyer County 61 to 41 Tuesday night, allowing the Lady Tigers to compete for the regional title.

It appears tempers flared after the game and a juvenile in a hoodie jumped a coach from Dyer County in the parking lot. The suspect fled the scene when deputies arrived.

The juvenile was identified by a parent after the incident. Authorities said the juvenile does not attend Arlington High School.