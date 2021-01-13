Justin Timberlake announces he’ll perform new song at Biden’s inauguration

Singer Justin Timberlake announced he will be performing at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration set for January 20.

The Memphis-area native made the announcement on social media Wednesday, calling it an honor to be able to perform at the event.

“A few months asgo @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS. This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future,” he said.

Timberlake released a behind the scenes video of the making of the song. Check it out in the link below.

