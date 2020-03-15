1  of  2
Justin Timberlake gives back to Mid-South during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Popstar and Shelby County native Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank as people prepare to take precautions to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Timberlake tweeted on Sunday, encouraging people to go to Feeding America’s website to donate to local food banks.

In a written message attached to the tweet, he said he was going to donate to the Mid-South Food Bank to help those in need across the Mid-South as they prepare to stay and work from home.

