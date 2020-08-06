Justices overturn Tennessee mail vote expansion for November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court has overturned the option for all eligible voters to vote by mail in November due to COVID-19.
Wednesday’s ruling nixes a June expansion order by a lower court that state election officials opposed.
The decision came the same day voters could begin requesting absentee ballots for the general election. It restores Tennessee’s excuse-based system for November, with COVID-19 related additions that include underlying health conditions for voters and those in their care.
The justices wrote the decision doesn’t impact ballots for Thursday’s primary.
