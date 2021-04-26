Jury trials to resume in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Jury trials will resume in Shelby County on Monday after being put on hold due to the pandemic.

Court officials said while the right to a trial is crucial, it must be balanced with concern for public health and safety.

Shelby County Judge Lee Coffee told WREG as of March, court officials hadn’t tried a case in the county for over a year. He noted that the pandemic led to a back log in court cases, as state court officials didn’t think it was safe enough to have jurors and others gather in courtrooms, saying they’re too small to properly social distance.

The local courts constructed new and bigger courtrooms on the fourth floor of the Criminal Justice Center to accommodate for social distancing and reignite the court process.