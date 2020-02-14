Jury chosen in trial of man charged with killing 8 people

HERNANDO, Miss. — A jury has been seated and opening arguments are set for this weekend in the death penalty case of a Mississippi man accused of killing eight people.

Jury selection took five days for the trial of Willie Cory Godbolt. Those selected will be taken to Magnolia to hear the trial in Pike County. The opening is Saturday.

Investigators said Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home in May 2017 and argued with his estranged wife and her family over the couple’s two children. A deputy was called.

A witness said Godbolt shot and killed the deputy, Godbolt’s mother-in-law and two other people.

Police said Godbolt then shot and killed four other people at two other homes.

Godbolt has pleaded not guilty.