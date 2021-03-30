Jurors shown bystander video at former officer’s trial in Floyd’s death, defense promises video too

MINNEAPOLIS —Video footage of George Floyd was front and center Monday as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into the man’s neck went on trial on charges of murder and manslaughter.
Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors that Derek Chauvin “didn’t let up, he didn’t get up” even after Floyd said 27 times that he couldn’t breathe and went motionless as he was on the ground for nine minutes, 29 seconds.
The defense says it’ll show that Chauvin reacted exactly as he was trained. Defense attorneys say they will show video featuring Floyd swallowing drugs and police body camera footage that shows Floyd resisting arrest.
The widely seen video sparked waves of outrage across the U.S. and beyond.