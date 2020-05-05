Judges strikes down Tennessee’s school voucher law for only applying to Shelby, Davidson counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s school voucher law goes against the state constitution, as it only applies to two counties, a Nashville-area judge ruled Monday.

Davidson County Chancellor Anne C. Martin struck down the state’s Educational Savings Account (ESA) Pilot Program because the law only applies to Shelby County and Davidson County.

Chancellor Martin ruled the law goes against the state constitution’s Home Rule provision.

Some public school advocates in Memphis have long been against the ESA program.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray, an active opponent of the ESA law, tweeted his support for the judge’s ruling Monday evening.

#BREAKING A TN judge has ruled the ESA Act or school voucher law to be UNCONSTITUTIONAL! This is excellent news for @SCSK12Unified and @MetroSchools as we continue to CHAMPION public education and equitable funding! #NoVouchers — Dr. Joris M. Ray (@SCSSuptRay) May 5, 2020

Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), who supports ESA, said lawmakers who support the program plan to appeal Chancellor Martin’s ruling immediately.

While Metro may have won the first round on ESAs, there are two rounds left to help our schools, parents, and students. Thankfully, Chancellor Martin is allowing us to appeal her order right away, and we will do so all the way to the state Supreme Court! @MariahTimms — Brian Kelsey (@BrianKelsey) May 5, 2020

The state’s voucher program began in May 2019 with opposition from lawmakers in both counties.