Judge won’t pause eviction ban amid Tennessee landlord suit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge will not block a nationwide eviction ban while Tennessee landlords pursue a legal challenge alleging the moratorium has infringed on their property rights and unfairly caused them financial harm.

U.S. District Judge Mark Norris earlier this month denied the landlords’ request to pause the sweeping eviction ban as their lawsuit makes its way through court. However, Norris held off from addressing the landlords’ allegations that the eviction ban violated their constitutional rights.

Attorneys representing the seven landlords said the order was “very encouraging.”