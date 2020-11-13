Judge won’t pause eviction ban amid lawsuit by Memphis landlords

Buildings at Hunter Oaks Apartments undergo renovations on Tuesday. Sept. 22, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. Owners of the apartment complex are among seven landlords who manage or own more than 5,000 rental units and have filed a lawsuit claiming that a national eviction moratorium has not only placed them under unfair financial strain, but also infringed on their rights as property owners. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge will not block a nationwide eviction ban while a group of Memphis-area landlords pursue a legal challenge alleging the moratorium has infringed on their property rights and unfairly caused them financial harm.

U.S. District Judge Mark Norris earlier this month denied the landlords’ request to pause the sweeping eviction ban as their lawsuit makes its way through court.

However, Norris held off from addressing the landlords’ allegations that the eviction ban violated their constitutional rights.

Attorneys representing the seven landlords said the order was “very encouraging.”

The landlords own more than 5,000 rental units in the area, and they say the government’s eviction ban violates the Constitution.