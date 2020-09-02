Judge won’t block Tennessee mail voting signature match law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge won’t block Tennessee’s implementation of a law that requires verifying signatures of voters looking to cast ballots by mail.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson late last week rejected a request for a preliminary injunction of the law, ruling that the risk of ballot rejection is exceedingly low, whether proper or erroneous.

The groups that sued sought the right for voters to fix signature matching issues before ballots are not counted.

The state says a voter whose ballot is rejected can cast another absentee ballot if there’s time, or can vote provisionally.