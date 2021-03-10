Judge to rule on Arlington team’s case against TSSAA Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A Tennessee judge said he will rule on the Arlington girls basketball team’s case against the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Wednesday.

The team is challenging a ruling that kicked them out of post season games both this year and next following an incident involving the coach’s son and a Dyer County coach.

Related Content Arlington team advances while legal battle with TSSAA continues

Deputies said Ashley Shields’ son punched Dyer County coach Derek McCord in the parking lot after an Arlington home game March 2nd. The TSSAA says one Arlington player drove Shields’ son from the scene.

Several Arlington parents hired a lawyer to fight the ruling and request a temporary restraining order so the team could keep playing while the issue is worked out in court. A judge granted that request, allowing the girls to compete in a playoff game against Collierville Monday night.

The hearing on Tuesday lasted for nearly 10 hours and by the end Judge Jenkins said a decision would be made Wednesday.