Judge to decide bail Monday for woman in case of boy abandoned at Goodwill

Turliscea Turner is accused of kidnapping in the case of a 2-year-old boy abandoned at a Southaven Goodwill.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge could decide Monday whether a woman accused of abandoning a toddler in north Mississippi is granted bail.

Turliscea Turner appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Memphis on Friday. Judge Annie T. Christoff continued the hearing until Monday.

The 29-year-old Turner and 34-year-old Jeremy Fitzgerald are both charged with kidnapping, with officials alleging they abandoned the 2-year-old boy in Southaven on Monday.

The child’s mother says she left her son with Turner to go to Nashville with Fitzgerald. On the trip, the mother claims Fitzgerald tried to force her into prostitution, then abandoned her in Nashville when she refused.

Fitzgerald is also accused of calling the toddler’s aunt, demanding money for his safe return.