Judge: Tennessee’s Sex Offender Registry unconstitutional for some

NASVHILLE, Tenn. — A court ruling regarding two anonymous convicted sex offenders could have a significant impact on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

According to reports, Tennessee law requires convicted sex offenders to register with the state and find housing that meets certain requirements. That law was passed in 2004, but the sex offenders who filed the lawsuit were convicted before the law was passed. They argued that the state can’t come back and add a punishment years after they were convicted.

A federal judge agreed and said the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry was unconstitutional when it came to those individuals.

This could open the door for other convicted sex offenders to bring lawsuits against the state and potentially be removed from the registry all together.