Judge rules Ismael Lopez was protected under U.S. Constitution, denies dismissal of case

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A U.S. District Court judge has denied a motion to dismiss the case against the city of Southaven and several officers in connection to the shooting death of Ismael Lopez.

In 2017, officers mistakenly went to the wrong home while serving a warrant, and they ended up at Lopez’s house, shot through a door and killed Lopez. The officers claimed they saw a rifle barrel pointed through the door, and a dog charged them, but attorneys claim there wasn’t a gun.

In recent court filings, Southaven claimed Lopez had no civil or constituional rights because he was an undocumented immigrant. They also claimed among other things that he and his widow Claudia Linares were not married.

According to Judge Neal Biggers, Jr. Linares provided a marriage certificate out of Crittenden County, Arkansas.

As to the defendants’ arguments that Lopez was not protected by the Constition, Biggers wrote that it has been “well settled that constitutional protections extend to non-citizens, documented or otherwise.”