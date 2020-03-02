‘Judge Judy’ will end after 25 seasons, report says

Judy Sheindlin will soon give her last ruling as “Judge Judy” comes to an end after 25 years, according to ET. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Judy Sheindlin will soon give her last ruling as “Judge Judy” comes to an end after 25 years, according to ET.

Sheindlin made the announcement during an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which will air Monday.

The 25th season will be the show’s last, and Sheindlin say it’s the “best year yet.”

But this won’t be the end of her entertainment career.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it’s been successful,” she told Ellen. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So, what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so ‘Judy Justice’ will be coming out a year later.”

Sheindlin did not say where viewers will be able to watch her new series “Judy Justice,” ET reports.