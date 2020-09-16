Judge grants request for DNA testing in case of man convicted in Millington murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A criminal court judge on Wednesday granted a request for post-conviction DNA analysis to an inmate sentenced to death row in a decades-old Millington murder case.

Judge Paula Skahan decided that DNA testing was warranted in the case of Pervis Payne after reviewing his attorneys’ peitition, a response from the state and law related to the Post Conviction DNA Analysis Act.

The Innocence Project, which has been working with the case, told the judge they can have DNA evidence tested in 45-60 days.

Payne was convicted oin the 1987 stabbing death of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in a Millington apartment. Christopher’s son Nicholas, who was 3 years old at the time, survived.

Payne claims he did not hurt the victims. His attorneys have argued he has an intellectual disability, making him ineligible for the death penalty.

District Attorney Amy Weirich said she does not believe the evidence should be tested, saying the evidence the defense is wanting to test wasn’t even from Payne’s case and was given to the defense by mistake.

Payne’s execution date is set for December 3.