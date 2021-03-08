Judge ends shooting case against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the steps of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Walker was the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor who was killed by officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department following the execution of a no knock warrant on her apartment on March 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge in Kentucky has signed an order permanently closing a criminal case against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend.

Kenneth Walker shot a police officer during the deadly raid that killed Taylor last March. Prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder of a police officer charge against Walker in May. But they left open the opportunity to revisit the charge against Walker if new evidence surfaced.

Judge Olu Stevens’ order on Monday dismissed the 2020 indictment against Walker with prejudice, meaning it can’t be reconsidered.