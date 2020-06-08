Judge denies a lower bond for man accused of killing Hollie Adcock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic was not a good enough case to get a lower bond for a Dyer County man charged in a 2017 murder case.

Jason Chase Riley is facing first-degree murder in the death of Hollie Adcock.

Riley’s Attorney Bill Massey pleaded for a judge to lower Riley’s bond Monday, citing the pandemic and his criminal history.

“He has no felony record, no history of being a danger,” Massey said. “He’s never been in jail before. It’s a real experience and a horrible experience.”

Riley is accused of shooting Adcock and trying to make it look like a suicide.

Prosecutors mentioned some of the crime scene evidence, including DNA, gunshot residue and a detailed phone conversation.

“Just three weeks before she was killed, where Adcock is begging him, crying, saying please leave me alone,” a prosecutor said. “He is saying to her on the phone, ‘I will mess up your life.'”

The judge said Riley’s $700,000 bond on a first-degree murder case is not unreasonable.

“I don’t think COVID-19 rises to the level of this, especially because we’re seeing it tailing off,” the judge said.

However, COVID-19 will be impacting the trial set for next month.

The judge said he hopes the Supreme Court will provide more details on how to handle trial safely.

“I think he’s going to get the matter to trial this year,” Massey said. “I think given the circumstances with COVID-19 virus, that’s really the best we can do.”

