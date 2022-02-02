MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson State University announced Wednesday that their football team will no longer participate in the Southern Heritage Classic, one of the most attended HBCU classics in the country.

On Wednesday, JSU announced its termination of participation in the annual game.

JSU stated that their governing athletic conference, Southwestern Athletic Conference, has entered an agreement that conflicts with their agreement with the Southern Heritage Classic.

The University has been in an agreement with the Southern Heritage Classic since 2019 and wasn’t supposed to end until 2024.

Played at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, the Southern Heritage Classic is an annual HBCU football game between the JSU Tigers and the Tennessee State University Tigers.

Both teams have played in the classic since it began in 1990.

TSU has not made a statement regarding JSU’s termination.