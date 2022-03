JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, March 14, former NBA player Mo Williams was introduced as the new Jackson State men’s basketball coach. Williams was previously the head coach at Alabama State.

He spent 14 years in the NBA, including an NBA Championship season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Williams will replace JSU men’s basketball coach Wayne Brent, who announced he would retire at the end of the season.