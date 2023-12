MEMPHIS – We finally know who will be replacing Matt Barnes as the Memphis Tigers defensive coordinator.

Ryan Silverfield naming linebackers coach Jordan Hankins the team’s interim defensive coordinator for Friday’s game against Iowa State in the Autozone Liberty Bowl.

Hankins, who has been on Silverfield’s staff for the past three seasons, taking over for Barnes who left after two seasons in Memphis to join Jeff Lebby’s new staff down at Mississippi State.