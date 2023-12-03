OXFORD – It’s a question many a Tiger basketball fan is probably asking themselves?

Just what happened to leading scorer David Jones, late in Saturday’s loss at Ole Miss.

Jones was a one man wrecking crew against the Rebels, scoring 16 first half points as Memphis took a seven point lead to the lockers. Pushing that lead to as many as 11, early in the second half.

But after making a bucket with just over six minutes to go, not only did Jones not score again. He didn’t even attempt a shot. Not even when the Tigers needed a three to tie, late in the game.

Instead, it was Jahvon Quinerly who rushed a shot. A shot that didn’t even draw iron as the Tigers lost a second straight game.

“I’ll take full blame for that because I said after the game, I was really trying to go through JQ (Quinerly). To get him to get downhill and then David play off that,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “Should have put the ball in David’s hands at that point because David had it going.”

“Just feel like we just need to execute better. We have all the answers to the test. We have great preparation,” said Tigers forward Malcolm Dandridge. “We just have to find a way to execute it on the court better.”

Tigers travel to Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday.