Johnny Cash receives Mississippi Country Music Trail marker

STARKVILLE, Miss. — One of the best-selling artists of all time now has a marker on the Mississippi Country Music Trail. The marker memorializes the night Johnny Cash spent in the Oktibbeha County Jail.

In the early hours of May 11, 1965, Cash was arrested for public drunkenness after he was found picking flowers at a private home after a show at Mississippi State University. He spent the night in the jail.

That served as inspiration for his song, “Starkville City Jail.”

He performed the song for inmates at San Quentin Jail in 1969, and it was included on the album, “Live at San Quentin.”