John Krasinski and ‘The Office’ costars recreated that wedding dance for a virtual ceremony

John Krasinski is clearly a hopeless romantic.

As proof of that the actor/director hosted a very special wedding on episode seven of his online show “Some Good News.”

Krasinski shared what he said was “Perhaps my favorite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar.”

That’s because the couple, identified as Susan and John, recreated the now famous proposal of Krasinski’s character from “The Office,” Jim, to the character of Pam played by Jenna Fischer.

John explained that the series meant a lot to him and Susan.

“So I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique,” John said. “‘The Office’ has been something that has connected the two of us for a very very long time so it just felt right.”

It was a hit with his bride-to-be.

“Then he got down on one knee and he was like said ‘Just like Jim, I can’t wait any longer,'” Susan said.

The pair had tweeted Krasinski asking him if he could attend their virtual wedding.

But he did them one better, whipping out a certificate to prove that he had gotten ordained as a minister and telling them the wedding was going to happen right then.

He then surprised the couple with their parents, best friends and by nominating himself and Fischer to serve as best man and matron of honor.

The surprises weren’t done as country star Zac Brown sang a special song which had the bride wiping away tears.

Krasinski followed that by invited “some of my family” in the form of his cast members from “The Office” who recreated their now-famous wedding dance from a past episode to the Chris Brown tune “Forever.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying!