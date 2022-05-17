NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — The Country Music Association announced Jerry Lee Lewis as one of the inductees to be added into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year.

Lewis will be inducted in the “Veterans Era Artist” category.

He was also previously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Lewis is the fourth Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member to be inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame following Elvis Presley, The Everly Brothers and Ray Charles.

Lewis said about his induction:

“To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience. The little boy from Ferriday, La. listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them. I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is Country Music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”

Lewis’ song “Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On’ is also apart of the National Recording Registry along with it and his song “Great Balls of Fire” both inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Keith Whitley and Joe Galante are the other two Country Music Hall of Fame inductees this year.