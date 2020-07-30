‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to resume filming with safety measures in place

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Two of America’s favorite game shows are set to start filming new episodes.

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” like much of Hollywood, had paused production because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday a spokeswoman for Sony Pictures Television confirmed to CNN that theshows will resumeproduction.

“Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! are returning to the studio to tape episodes for the shows’ upcoming seasons,” the studio spokeswoman said in a statement provided to CNN. “The productions have protocols in place in accordance with current government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19.”

“While some things may have changed behind the scenes and on the set to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same Wheel of Fortune and JEOPARDY! they have come to love when the season starts,” the statement said.

“Jeopardy!” is hosted by Alex Trebek, 80, and ‘Wheel of Fortune” is hosted by Pat Sajak, 73, with an assist from Vanna White, 63, who turns the letters.

Trebek has been battling pancreatic cancer since last year and in March said he’s beating the odds.

Deadline reported that the sets have been redesigned to keep contestants socially distant from each other on the wheel during “Wheel of Fortune” play and that the “Jeopardy!” podiums will also keep contestants a safe distance apart from each other.

Contestants will also be socially distant from the hosts on both shows.