Jason Autry, sentenced in Holly Bobo murder, released from prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jason Autry, the final suspect sentenced in the Holly Bobo murder case, has been released from prison.

On Monday, Autry was sentenced to eight years for his involvement in the 2011 kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo.

Autry was released Wednesday because he had already served that time.

Bobo disappeared from her home in Henderson County, about two hours east of Memphis, in 2011.

Her remains were found in Decatur County, and the coroner said she’d been shot in the back of the head.

Autry and two other men were charged with her murder. Zach Adams and his brother Dylan were sentenced to prison in 2017.