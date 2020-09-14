Jason Autry pleads guilty in Holly Bobo case

Day Three: Co-defendent Jason Autry agreed to testify against Adams for a lesser sentence in his own case. In explicit details, he described the day Holly Bobo was killed and what happened afterwards.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Autry, the final suspect due for sentencing in the Holly Bobo murder case, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, Autry took a plea deal on charges of solicitation to commit murder and faciliation to especially aggravated kidnapping in exchange for his testimony against Zach Adams.

The news agency said it requires eight years in prison but since he has enough credits, he could be released once the processing is complete.

Zach Adams was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for the murder of Holly Bobo. She disappeared in 2011 from her home in Decatur County and her remains were found three years later.

Adams’ brother, Dylan pleaded guilty in 2018 to a lesser charge of facilitation of murder.