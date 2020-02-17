Jalaiah Harmon, the teen who created the viral Renegade dance, performed at the NBA All-Star game

The teenage girl behind the Renegade got her time to shine Sunday during the NBA All-Star game.

Jalaiah Harmon, 14, performed her viral dance in front of thousands at Chicago’s United Center.

Prior to All-Star weekend, most people didn’t even know Jalaiah had created the dance.

The Renegade is one of the most popular dances on social media right now and the teenager behind it is finally getting credit, thanks to a tweet from K Camp.

The Atlanta rapper’s song “Lottery” is taking over the world, and it’s largely due to the Renegade dance challenge flooding TikTok.

But what most people don’t know is where the dance originated.

It’s no longer a mystery.

K Camp on Friday tweeted a video of himself with Jalaiah Harmon, 14 and her friend Skylar, 13. The girls were jamming out to “Lottery” and performing the dance.

“Thank you Jalaiah and Skylar for helping make lottery the BIGGEST song in the world,” he said. “Tell the blogs eat it up!”

The Renegade challenge isn’t just for teens. Celebrities, including Lizzo and Alex Rodriguez, have posted videos of themselves with their own adaptations of the dance.

Jalaiah originally posted her dance on Funimate, a video app similar to TikTok. She later reposted it on Instagram in September 2019.

About a month later, the dance made its way to TikTok through other creators and it went viral with teenagers worldwide. According to The New York Times, all the users were doing the dance sequence with similar moves to Jalaiah, but she received no credit.

“I think I could have gotten money for it, promos for it, I could have gotten famous off it, get noticed,” Jalaiah told the Times. “I don’t think any of that stuff has happened for me because no one knows I made the dance.”

Well, now the world knows.

Harmon performed her viral dance in front of thousands at Chicago’s United Center during the NBA All-Star game.