MEMPHIS – Ryan Silverfield is losing another talented offensive lineman.

Not to the transfer portal but to the NFL.

Former Christian Brothers star Jacob Likes bypassed a final year of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft.

Likes made 37 career starts at Memphis.

On the bright side for the U of M, Likes implied on his social media post Wednesday that he would play when the Tigers take on Iowa State in this year’s Autozone Liberty Bowl.