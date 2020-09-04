Jacob Blake attorneys deny police union allegations of fight with officers before shooting

FILE – In this September 2019 file selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP, File)

The Kenosha police union said that Jacob Blake put an officer in a headlock before being shot in the back.

On Friday, the KPPA said he confronted officers, put an officer in a headlock and carried a knife that he refused to drop when ordered to by police.

Since the shooting, local officials have not discussed many details citing the ongoing investigation led by state investigators.

Blake’s attorneysd said the narrative is merely a tactic to justify the officers’ actions.

“I think it’s the common strategy that police departments use in these type of circumstances. It’s always trying to justify murder for misdemeanors,” attorney B’Ivory LaMarr told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the shooting investigation, has said that Blake admitted he had a knife in his possession and law enforcement agents recovered one from the driver’s side floorboard of his vehicle.

State investigators offered an initial timeline of events a few days following the shooting and have not offered more details since then.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Friday that the police union’s version of events was made public by an attorney representing the union and “certain officers involved in the incident” and he would not confirm or deny the allegations.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice is conducting a fair, impartial, and independent investigation into the shooting of Jacob S. Blake,” Kaul said in a statement.

Raysean White, a man who recorded Blake being shot, said Friday that while he only saw part of the incident, he didn’t see Blake holding a knife or physically harming the officers.

“Blake was in the middle of the two male officers and they both had him in a headlock,” White told CNN on Friday. “The officer who shot him was punching him in his ribs and the other officer was pulling his arm.”

Blake has been left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot multiple times by a Kenosha police officer who tried to detain him earlier this week. While he survived, his attorneys said, their conversations with him so far have been limited because Blake remains on heavy doses of pain medications while being treated for multiple injuries.

At the time of Sunday’s violent encounter with police, Blake had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a domestic abuse call earlier this year. The charges against him remain pending on Friday, Blake’s attorneys said.

A dispatcher appeared to warn responding officers about Blake’s warrant, referring to “family trouble” at the residence in Kenosha and an “alert at this address for a ninety-nine.” The police code 10-99 can refer to a wanted suspect.

It’s unclear whether those officers knew about why there was an outstanding warrant against Blake when they arrived at the residence. The police union claimed that officers were aware of the warrant.

Blake had been accused of unlawfully entering a home on May 3 and sexually assaulting a woman in her bedroom before leaving with her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint obtained by CNN. She also waived a temporary restraining order against Blake.

CNN does not typically identify sexual assault victims.

The criminal complaint filed on July 6 listed charges of felony third-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor trespassing and disorderly conduct. The arrest warrant against Blake was filed the following day.