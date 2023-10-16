JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University student has died after a shooting at University Point Apartment Complex, JSU said Monday morning.

In a notice to students, JSU’s Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony identified the student as Jaylen Burnes, who was an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him,” the university said in a statement. “He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this senseless act of violence.”

Jackson police and Capitol police are assisting in the investigation to arrest the suspect.

Additional security is on site to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Everyone is encouraged to carry their JSU identification at all times.

Classes on Monday, October 16 have been suspended.

Students, faculty or staff in need of grief support can contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services at 601-979-0374 or email latashanormancenter@jsums.edu.