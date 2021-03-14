Jackson State gets $1 million to boost STEM-related courses

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State University is one of five schools to get a Scientific Leadership Award.

WLBT-TV reports the schools described as a Minority-Serving Institution will receive up to $1 million in 2021, which is the first of a two-year funding effort. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate made the announcement recently.

The other schools receiving the award are: Texas A&M University – Kingsville, University of the District of Columbia, Tennessee State University, and University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley.