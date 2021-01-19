Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi college marching band is set to participate in an official event celebrating diversity ahead of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South will be a featured band in the “We Are One” virtual event Tuesday. The show is one of several such events marking Biden and Harris’ swearing-in the following day.
The historically Black college said the event will honor the Black community and African Diaspora through speakers, stories and musical entertainment.
The university will be joined by other HBCUs in a Battle of the Bands, including South Carolina State University’s Marching 101.