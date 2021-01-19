Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he lays out his plan for combating the coronavirus and jump-starting the nation’s economy at the Queen theater January 14, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Biden is expected to unveil a stimulus package with a price tag of trillions of dollars including a $1,400 direct payment to individuals who have been struggling with the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi college marching band is set to participate in an official event celebrating diversity ahead of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South will be a featured band in the “We Are One” virtual event Tuesday. The show is one of several such events marking Biden and Harris’ swearing-in the following day.

Everyone! The Sonic Boom of the South will be a featured performer in the virtual Biden/Harris Presidential Inauguration event, "We Are One"! https://t.co/QRayUkM1SL — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) January 18, 2021

The historically Black college said the event will honor the Black community and African Diaspora through speakers, stories and musical entertainment.

The university will be joined by other HBCUs in a Battle of the Bands, including South Carolina State University’s Marching 101.