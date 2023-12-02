PHOENIX — Devin Booker returned after missing a game with a sprained right ankle and had 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 116-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Booker, who sat out Friday’s loss to Denver, hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and put the Suns up by 15, their biggest lead of the game to that point. He was also 13 for 13 from the free throw line.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, though he missed his first free throw of the game to end his single-season team record streak at 67.

Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic, who had a season-high 31 on Friday, had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 5:34 to play.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with a season-high 37 points on 13-of-20 shooting. Desmond Bane scored 27 points – 20 in the fourth quarter – and Vince Williams Jr. scored 12 before fouling out.

The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 16 points before closing wiithin six, but Durant and Yuta Watanabe made foul shots to close out the game.

Memphis had won its previous two games, beating Dallas on the road on Friday. Phoenix lost its previous two after winning seven straight.

Neither team led by more than five points until the Suns opened up a 69-57 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Suns were without Eric Gordon, sidelined with a right knee contusion sustained in Friday’s game. Memphis played without Derrick Rose (left ankle sprain) and Ziaire Williams (illness).

NEXT

Memphis: At Detroit Wednesday.

Phoenix: At Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinals.