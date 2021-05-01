Jackson ex-officer sentenced after involvement with teen

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A 58-year-old former Mississippi police officer has been sentenced to prison for destroying evidence of his involvement with a 16-year-old.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that a judge sentenced former Jackson police officer Mark Anthony Coleman to 30 months in prison. Court records say Coleman used a cellphone to try to coerce a child younger than 18 to meet with him to engage in “sexually explicit conduct.”

Prosecutors say he later destroyed evidence of his involvement with the teen. Jackson Police Department put Coleman on leave in May 2020.

A federal grand jury indicted him in July, and he pleaded guilty in January.