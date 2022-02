UPDATE, 3 p.m.: One lane is now open and traffic is moving slowly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer has jackknifed on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge, just under the Arkansas sign, causing a major backup on Interstate 40 west.

The westbound lanes into Arkansas are closed. Video shows the truck and trailer blocking all lanes.

TDOT reported the accident at 2:12 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.