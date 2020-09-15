Jack Pirtle’s releases statement after delivery driver killed in restaurant parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owners of Jack Pirtle’s Chicken shared their heartache Tuesday, a day after a delivery truck driver was killed in the restaurant’s parking lot in South Memphis.

Delivery truck drivers like Stanley McCoy say the dangers of their job are on their minds after hearing about the loss of another driver.

“You never know when it’s going to happen to you and you think about it all the time,” McCoy said. “It reminds me that I may be killed, not see my loved ones, not be in this world.”

He’s been doing it for five years and knows a dangerous encounter is never too far away.

“Whenever your drop a delivery off and whenever you’re trying to safely do your job so you can make a living, you never know when someone’s waiting on you to rob you or kill you,” McCoy said.

Police say that’s exactly what happened in the parking lot of Jack Pirtle’s on South Bellevue.

The restaurant’s owner released a statement about it that reads in part:

“I am still trying to put words together but tears still fill my eyes with hurt in my heart for the loss of a husband and father that was just doing his job early yesterday morning,” Tawanda Pirtle said on Facebook.

Employees say the victim delivered there frequently and was always friendly.

The owners say this is a reminder to show gratitude to all delivery truck drivers trying to make a living during these difficult times.

“These folks can never ever be appreciated enough for the job they do that truly connects to every person and every business and every household.”

They go into each day praying their next load isn’t their last.

“Every time you open your door and make your delivery you never know if you’re coming back home now,” McCoy said.

The owners of Jack Pirtle’s said they’ve turned over surveillance video of the shooting to police.

That video hasn’t been released to the public at this time. Police have not identified that driver.