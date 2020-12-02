Grizzlies’ Ja Morant says he attended controversial party, should’ve worn mask

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant confirmed he was at a party at a Memphis club over the weekend that has come under fire for attendees allegedly were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard said he should’ve worn a mask during Saturday’s All Black Affair, held outside a Hickory Hill club. Pictures of Morant, maskless among hundreds of others at the event, had circulated around social media.

Health officials and local leaders had criticized the event as a potential spreader for COVID-19. Wednesday morning, the health department director took questions from county commissioners who wondered why it hadn’t been shut down.

Morant, 21, speaking remotely during a press conference Wednesday, said he has not had any COVID issues and has been around team staff.

“I have to be more aware of the situation, of what I do,” he said. “I should’ve had a mask on.”

Grizzlies’ training camp began the next day. The team’s first pereseason game is Dec. 12.

