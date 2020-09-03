Ja Morant named NBA Rookie of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts while the Grizzlies run out the clock in an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant has been named NBA Rookie of the Year.

The NBA tweeted the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Morant reportedly received 99 first place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

According to a media release from the Grizzlies, the Miami Heat’s Kendrick Nunn finished second with 204 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson was third with 140 points. Players were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote.

Morant is the second player in franchise history to be named NBA Rookie of the Year. The first was Pau Gasol during the 2001-2002 season.

Morant won three consecutive NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards to open the season.

He reacted to the news on Twitter, posting a picture of the award.