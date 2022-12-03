MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA has announced that Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant has been fined as a result of his ejection during the Minnesota Timberwolves game on November 30.

The NBA’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars, said in a press release that Morant, “directing inappropriate language toward a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection.”

Ja Morant was given a technical foul and ejected with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He was fined $35,000 for this incident.