‘It’s quiet over here now’: Neighbors react after Cordova home of Chauncy Black declared a nuisance

CORDOVA, Tenn. — The Cordova home of Chauncy Black – a young Memphian who at one point won the hearts of Memphians – was closed as a nuisance after an excessive number of calls to authorities. One of those calls was for a murder.

On Thursday, posters reading “Closed by order of the Environnmental Court and the District Attorney General” were placed on the home. Attorney General Amy Weirich said the home was at the center of more than 200 calls to law enforcement in the past two years.

Neighbors told WREG’s Quametra Wilborn that with the Lagrange Circle home now empty, they feel a little more at ease.

“It’s like…for lack of a better term, a Cordova trap house,” said one neighbor.

“It’s quiet over here now. It’s usually loud over here,” said another.

Weirich said Black was one of the residents. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the January 2020 murder of his neighbor right across the street, Kaleb Wakefield.

Black first made headlines in 2016 for offering to carry grociers at a local Kroger in exchange for a pack of donuts for dinner. One of the shopper started a GoFundMe and raised more than $300,000.

The home on Lagrange Circle South is owned by the Chauncy Black Trust.

But after 265 calls to authorities, Weirich said the home serves as a “haven for violence” and “other dangerous behavior.”

“What have the past two years been like for you?” Wilborn asked one resident.

“It’s been rough. Police are here everyday. They ride through here like 2 a.m. in the morning with their lights on,” the person said.

Weirich said an aggravated assault shooting, 11 domestic calls, six disturbance calls, 23 ambulance calls and multiple armed persons calls and warrants are among the hundreds of calls made to law enforcement from that address alone.

There have also been 10 felony arrests and eight misdemeanor arrests.

Another neighbor said the street was often blocked off by police who were carrying out some type of investigation at Black’s home. Things were so bad that he wouldn’t even allow his daughter to ride her bike outside.

However, he said he spoke to Black on a couple of occassions and truly believes at one point Black wanted to do and be better.

“I’ve talked to him and he’s been cool. Like trying to tell him to try to find a job and trying to do better,” he said. “It’s mainly been the environment around him.”

Black’s environment is now behind bars on a $100,000 bond.